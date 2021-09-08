A country where many of us want to betray those who helped us fight a war against our enemies and theirs by denying them humanitarian access to this country while they are fleeing for their lives.
What have we become?
A country where many of us deny the ravages of climate catastrophes that we have produced while continuing to support the financial wealth of energy companies that are dinosaurs eating away that which once we held so pristine and beautiful.
What have we become?
A country where many of us promote limiting voting rights and common sense health care measures in order to show allegiance to a cult based on a self-serving individual that results in many of his supporters dying due to science denial while also willingly losing their rights of democratic participation.
What have we become?
We have become what we are.
William Gay
Montpelier
