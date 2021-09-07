To Berlin Conservation Commission and the Barre/Montpelier Community:
About a half-mile above the new snowmobile bridge on Irish Hill is a field on the right side of the trail going up. The field extends approximately a quarter of a mile, ending where the trail takes a left hand turn to go up to the tower.
I know zip about soil stability or monarch butterfly needs other than that they lay their eggs exclusively on milkweed. But if that field of a ¼-mile long and several hundred feet wide were overlaid with native milkweed, we might be able to create a magnificent monarch habitat.
What do folks who are ecologically knowledgeable think of this idea?
Lee Dow
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.