Being a native Vermonter, I was first dismayed and then disappointed to learn “Black Lives Matter” has been painted on State Street, the street in front of the Capitol building. Are there not laws against vandalism anymore?
I did find the Zoom video of the Montpelier City Council meeting that approved said actions, watched it and was surprised not one person asked the question as to whether painting a political statement on State Street was even legal in regards to vandalism (Vt. State Statute 13 V.S.A. § 3701, Unlawful mischief) and/or the probation of billboards in the state (Vt. State Statute 10 V.S.A. § 495). You could almost say the Montpelier City Council showed a blatant disregard as to whether these painting actions were even legal.
Then I read Gov. Phil Scott gave the go-ahead to spoil the street. What gives him, or any other individual, the ability to ignore state statute? Whoever is responsible for this defacement needs to be personally, financially responsible for cleaning it up.
But maybe we have precedent now. What if I and a bunch of my friends want to paint “Biden 2020” on one of our other major roads? How about “Trump 2020?" We could also paint “Meat is Murder” or perhaps “Jesus Saves.” There appears to be nothing stopping me from painting “Jacobs Pizza,” either.
I used to think we Vermonters were just a little bit smarter than your average American citizen, but I see that is no longer the case.
Bret R. Collier
Berlin
