Wealth and power shape public policy in ways that benefit the wealthy and the powerful. Like how we measure the economy. We measure prices, jobs and wages monthly — but not profits.
We measure the rate of inflation — how fast prices are rising. We measure jobs and wages. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides monthly reports how many new jobs have been produced and what’s happened to wages in the previous month.
The media repeat, analyze and frame stories around these price, jobs and wage reports. Policymakers consider them in their planning. These three variables drive the national economic conversation.
But there’s no monthly report on corporate profits. How convenient for the wealthy and the powerful. Because without a monthly report on profits, the media and the economic establishment mostly ignore them. That’s why few people are aware of the record upsurge in corporate profits during the past two years. So every month we hear about wages pushing up prices, but little about record-high profits pushing up prices.
If we measured corporate profits regularly, we might see how inflation is rooted not so much in workers’ power to get wage gains but in corporations’ power to get price gains. There might be more discussion about record profit margins and their impact on price increases.
And instead of assuming the Fed must hike interest-rates to cool the economy by weakening workers’ purchasing power — lowering their wages and causing them to lose their jobs — we might explore ways to weaken corporations’ pricing power: windfall profits taxes, price controls and tougher antitrust enforcement.
Of course, that’s just what the wealthy and the powerful don’t want. So it’s up to us, “We the People,” to push for it.
