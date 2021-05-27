Gov. Phil Scott has done a remarkably good job in guiding Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic and in many other policy areas. Why then does he seem to avoid talking about OneCare, the state health care system which is massively expensive and is failing in nearly every measured outcome?
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.