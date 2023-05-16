So, as I was pondering whether to cancel my subscription to my local paper because for the umpteenth time I had not received a paper in the mail because The Times Argus can't hire carriers to deliver papers, or the post office can't hire carriers to deliver the mail, or they decide I am not going to read it till later not knowing that the local radio station like WDEV has already reported the news. I get a paper edition finally.
Lo and behold, I get to read a local story about our very well-respected citizen, Claire Duke, getting an honorary degree. Wow, I went from being totally bummed to totally, "This is why I still get this publication that I delivered with enthusiasm on my bicycle on the East Barre Road 60 years ago in the middle of very cold winters."
