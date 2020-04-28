On March 20, we had one or two cases in Washington County.
On April 18, we had 31 cases.
When is the Health Department going to show us the number of cases that have been resolved because the patient recovered?
Statewide and countywide, we need to know the true status of the disease. We will not know that until we know how many people have a positive outcome. It makes a very big difference if we have 30 active cases (one has died) or if we have five active cases with 25 recovered.
The Health Department needs to give us those figures now.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.