Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.
The vaccines prevent nearly 100% of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, and now everyone age 12 and older in the United States is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status. In fact, over 170 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.
Go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccination provider near you, text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile device, or call 1-800-232-0233.
If you have been vaccinated, encourage others to do so. Go to wecandothis.hhs.gov to learn how to talk to your friends and family about getting vaccinated.
Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past this pandemic.
Thank you for playing your part. #WeCanDoThis.
Jeffrey Beard, JD
Regional administrator
Health Resources and Services Administration
Office of Regional Operations - Region 1
