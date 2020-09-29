Genetic science is a wondrous thing. In recent years, it has become more important in our health care. The genetic causes of some syndromes have been identified and gene therapy explored as cures. The science has also helped us better understand ourselves and where we come from. You can subscribe to a service that reveals your genetic origins. I have done that; my ancestors are primarily northern European (no surprise) and Scandinavian. The latter is a huge surprise. Viking ancestors? Well, they did get around.
It’s definitely cool to discover where your great-grandparents hail from, but I think the most important message comes from much further back in time. The genetic evidence is clear: Every person now alive is a descendant of one woman, a mitochondrial Eve who lived 180,000 years ago.
A family photo would be confusing, since we come in a huge variety of appearances: Skin, eye and hair color can be very different. We come in all shapes and sizes; we can have very different customs and belief systems, yet at the core, we are the same. We truly are one family sharing one overriding trait: our humanness.
Let’s take care of our brothers and sisters.
Tommy Walz
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.