The Vermont Bar Association would like to recognize and honor the service and dedication of all of the court personnel in the Washington Unit during very challenging times in the Vermont state court system.
Back in March 2020, the Vermont Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency and put into effect “Administrative Order 49,” which dramatically altered court procedures in order to maintain court operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have court clerks and judicial officers worked tirelessly to ensure courthouses have safely remained open for either remote or in-person hearings, but they have also spent countless hours working to implement a new case management and e-filing system launched at roughly the same time COVID-19 impacted the state.
