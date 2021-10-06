Sadly, the history of civilization includes evidence of cannibalism, head hunting and human sacrifice, but today, senseless murder is neither a rarity nor a thing of the past. In years to come, historians may not distinguish between the termination of pregnancy and human sacrifice as practiced by the Aztecs in the 14th century. These horrors are one and the same.
On the airways, much time has recently been devoted to changes in abortion laws where we hear vocabulary favoring the rights of women described as reproductive rights. Maybe it would be more accurate to refer to these rights as birth control rights since for many, that is the heart of the matter.
Another example of this war of words can be found in the attempt at diversion heard in the battle cry "Keep your laws off my body." But women's bodies should not be the subject. A glance at an ultrasound makes it clear enough that the body in question is not that of the mother but the living, human body she carries. An emphasis on the body of the mother who gives her approval to the slaughter of her unborn child, is simply a distraction.
Nick Thornblade
Castleton
