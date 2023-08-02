The state of Vermont is proposing a rule that would impact boating access and wakesurfing on Vermont’s larger lakes. Currently, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing a rule that would place a 500-foot setback restriction on the operation of wakeboats on Vermont’s larger lakes. Such a restriction goes far beyond anything under consideration in any other state in New England and the nation.

Science supports a 200-foot setback restriction instead, not the more stringent 500 foot that Vermont is considering and certainly not the 1,000-foot restriction that some in Vermont are calling for.