The state of Vermont is proposing a rule that would impact boating access and wakesurfing on Vermont’s larger lakes. Currently, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing a rule that would place a 500-foot setback restriction on the operation of wakeboats on Vermont’s larger lakes. Such a restriction goes far beyond anything under consideration in any other state in New England and the nation.
Science supports a 200-foot setback restriction instead, not the more stringent 500 foot that Vermont is considering and certainly not the 1,000-foot restriction that some in Vermont are calling for.
A 200-foot setback rule is adequate for Vermont. Communication and education should come first before severe restrictions or even bans on any water sport activity are implemented. Vermont should focus on educating wakesurfers about how to wake responsibly by staying 200 feet from shore when operating wake boats.
Finally, at what point did Vermont become a state that neighbors can't communicate and compromise? At what point did we become afraid to see both sides and find even ground with each other? Instead, we are trying to regulate and create fear and laws that can hardly be enforced. I'm disappointed in our state and some that live here. This isn't the Vermont that I grew up in.