Silence is golden — very often, but not always.
Two weeks ago, I sent an inquiry to our senators and congressman. I asked a simple yes-or-no question. But as of today, Aug. 23, there has been no response from any of them. Is it because they don’t feel they have to answer a constituent or is their silence to be interpreted as a (silent) “yes?” I don’t know. But I do know their response has a direct impact on the health crisis we face in this pandemic.
The question to each simply asked whether he (an aside, is there any significance in that they are all older white men?) has used hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine or quinine since Jan. 1?
Their constituents in Vermont have a right to know whether they have used a treatment that is discouraged, even disparaged, for the common folk. Hopefully, the press will ask them and our state leaders this same question.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
