Protection of vulnerable adults needs to be strengthened, except a bill being pushed through the Legislature removes the jurisdiction of Adult Protective Services from being able to investigate complaints of "agency" and "facility" neglect of vulnerable adults. It provides no alternative mechanism. I call upon this paper to look into this immediately. It is bill H.171/S.51.
Dave Searles
