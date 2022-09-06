A recent letter “VTF&W mission fail” attacked the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The author makes many false claims about trapping and wildlife management. This letter accuses trappers of being in opposition to the VTF&W mission to help protect, manage, control and conserve the fish and wildlife of our state. Trapping in Vermont is highly regulated by VTF&W, including mandatory training requirements, restrictions on traps and open seasons.

Beavers were nearly eliminated in Vermont in the 1800s as a consequence of deforestation for farmland as the state was being settled. Beavers were reintroduced by the VTF&W in the 1920s and ’30s. Population growth was estimated at 400 in 1941, increasing to 8,000 by 1949.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.