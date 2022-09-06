A recent letter “VTF&W mission fail” attacked the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The author makes many false claims about trapping and wildlife management. This letter accuses trappers of being in opposition to the VTF&W mission to help protect, manage, control and conserve the fish and wildlife of our state. Trapping in Vermont is highly regulated by VTF&W, including mandatory training requirements, restrictions on traps and open seasons.
Beavers were nearly eliminated in Vermont in the 1800s as a consequence of deforestation for farmland as the state was being settled. Beavers were reintroduced by the VTF&W in the 1920s and ’30s. Population growth was estimated at 400 in 1941, increasing to 8,000 by 1949.
Nuisance complaints allowed the trapping of 1,100 beavers in 1950 (approximately the same number of beavers trapped annually in recent years).
Beaver populations, as well as nuisance complaints, have soared since then. Beavers are now plentiful throughout Vermont, primarily due to efforts by VTF&W.
Regulated trapping does not remove all the animals from a colony and as long as the habitat remains viable, the ecological services the wetlands provide will continue. Regulated trapping may reduce the number of beavers dispersing into areas that may be less suitable or compatible with the developed landscape (homes, roads, railroads).
Vermont fur bearers, including beavers, foxes, coyotes, fisher, mink, weasels and bobcats, are plentiful. None are considered endangered by professional biologists.
These arguments against trapping of beavers and other fur bearers in this letter are based on emotion not science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.