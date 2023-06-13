Saving for retirement should be easy, but tens of thousands of Vermont workers lack access to a workplace retirement plan. Many of these workers are not saving a penny for retirement, and this is a major threat to Vermont’s economic future. That’s why I am so excited my new retirement initiative, VT Saves (S.135), has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott after unanimously passing the Legislature.
VT Saves establishes a retirement savings plan for Vermonters who are not currently offered a retirement plan through their employer. It’s designed to make saving for retirement easy and automatic, at no cost to employers and no ongoing cost to taxpayers.
The program will automatically enroll workers who do not have access to a retirement plan through their employer in a Roth IRA account. By automatically enrolling workers, we hope to promote participation in the program and make it easier for people to start saving. Contributions to the account will be deducted automatically from workers’ paychecks, making it a hassle-free way to save and invest for retirement.
Employees can set their own contribution rate, or use the program default, and can opt out of the program if they choose. Employees can also choose from a simple menu of investment options, including low-fee target date funds that automatically rebalance over time.
Saving for retirement can be daunting, especially for individuals just starting their careers and particularly when other bills are competing for your take-home pay. VT Saves will help tens of thousands of Vermonters save for retirement and achieve financial security. I encourage all eligible Vermonters to participate when the program takes effect in July 2025.
Mike Pieciak is the state’s Treasurer.