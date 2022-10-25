I’m a native Vermonter and care deeply for my state. My professional background is in finance, and I pay attention to economic trends and details that impact Vermonters. I write today regarding the Vermont State Employees Credit Union merger plan. I support this merger proposal and come to this conclusion after giving it thoughtful consideration. I believe strongly in supporting financial entities that take responsibility for protecting Vermonters and our natural environment. This makes VSECU attractive given their integrity and mission.
VSECU subscribes to “The Real Economy.” This allows for an economy that produces or invests in goods and services that can be consumed or used by individuals, such as furniture and food, versus a system that looks to extract short-term profit at the expense of people and the environment.
VSECU became the first credit union in the United States to become a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. This brings a model that is “transparent, sustainable, and supportive of the real economy.” VSECU is a model for recirculating member investments for positive social and environmental outcomes.
With the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit as a guidepost, VSECU and NEFCU grow an established foundation and network that creates positive change through the simple act of banking, Vermonters making a global difference in a practical and pragmatic way. This indicates vision and leadership by a forward-thinking management team.
The merger of VSECU and NEFCU enhances the social, environmental and economic values they share, which is attractive to consumers. Their combined resources create greater value for an expanded Vermont market and is protection against financial institutions that look to extract value from Vermont rather than add to it.
The preservation and strength of a combined VSECU and NEFCU will serve us well.
