I’m a native Vermonter and care deeply for my state. My professional background is in finance, and I pay attention to economic trends and details that impact Vermonters. I write today regarding the Vermont State Employees Credit Union merger plan. I support this merger proposal and come to this conclusion after giving it thoughtful consideration. I believe strongly in supporting financial entities that take responsibility for protecting Vermonters and our natural environment. This makes VSECU attractive given their integrity and mission.

VSECU subscribes to “The Real Economy.” This allows for an economy that produces or invests in goods and services that can be consumed or used by individuals, such as furniture and food, versus a system that looks to extract short-term profit at the expense of people and the environment.

