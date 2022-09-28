Vermont PBS sold our valuable radio spectrum back to the FCC for $53M a few years back to be resold to cellular carriers, spectrum that belonged to the people of Vermont ever since public television started back when it was part of UVM.
VT-ETV then made no offer to repay any of the "public" capital bill appropriations made over the years, no acknowledgement that the radio spectrum is, like the rivers and lakes, a public trust, belonging to all of us, even those of us who don't accrue $150,000 salaries as nonprofit "public media" executives, and no game-show lottery to solicit ideas on how to spend our financial windfall.
Now, Vermont ETV and VPR have merged and the only upside to what I consider to be the worst rebranding decision ever, is that, since they want to call themselves Vermont Public, they can finally cease asking us, the real Vermont public, for money and instead, simply ask themselves.
I'll rarely listen anymore to avoid the incessant, thinly veiled commercials, the grossly deficient news, new topics made into a game-show crowd source lottery, as well as anguish of the arrogant co-opting of the "public" name for private gain.
And just maybe they will see fit to spend some of those millions on Vermont Public Restrooms, available all around Vermont.
