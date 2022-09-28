Vermont PBS sold our valuable radio spectrum back to the FCC for $53M a few years back to be resold to cellular carriers, spectrum that belonged to the people of Vermont ever since public television started back when it was part of UVM.

VT-ETV then made no offer to repay any of the "public" capital bill appropriations made over the years, no acknowledgement that the radio spectrum is, like the rivers and lakes, a public trust, belonging to all of us, even those of us who don't accrue $150,000 salaries as nonprofit "public media" executives, and no game-show lottery to solicit ideas on how to spend our financial windfall.

