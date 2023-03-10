This last Town Meeting Day, Williamstown decided to keep our traditional floor voting for town municipal issues by voting down an article that would have moved Williamstown's money issues to Australian ballot. The vote, 52 on the prevailing side and only 14 on the not-prevailing, speaks for itself: a huge majority of a tiny representation.
Why was such a universal question put to a floor vote and not Australian ballot? Vermont law requires it. It's that simple.
I voted in favor of moving the money issues to Australian balloting, but I'm perfectly happy with the floor voting. For 31 years with exceptions for one flu and an epidemic, I've been attending our town meetings and participating out of a feeling of responsibility, inclusion and an inherited interest in local politics, and I have been able to. I enjoy in-person town meeting from start to finish, even when I'm just sitting silently in the bleachers.
But I'd also sign a petition to put this up for a revote. In 2010, it took two votes to move the then-Williamstown School District's financial issues from floor vote to Australian ballot. (Yes, both votes were floor votes.) This second vote is a fair and legal part of the process, and is available to anybody who cares to make use of it.
I'm not going to start the petition, however. I'm just willing to sign it and revote (reconsider) the question "Shall the voters of the Town of Williamstown adopt all budget articles by Australian ballot pursuant to 17 V.S.A. Section 1682(a)?" I still believe it's the wiser course for Williamstown.
