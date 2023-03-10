This last Town Meeting Day, Williamstown decided to keep our traditional floor voting for town municipal issues by voting down an article that would have moved Williamstown's money issues to Australian ballot. The vote, 52 on the prevailing side and only 14 on the not-prevailing, speaks for itself: a huge majority of a tiny representation.

Why was such a universal question put to a floor vote and not Australian ballot? Vermont law requires it. It's that simple.

