I wish to thank Tom Koch for his very eloquent commentary on Wednesday, June 9. He explains all of the reasons that only citizens should be allowed to vote. It is beyond my comprehension why anyone believes it is OK, or legal, to betray the state Constitution in any way. I do not believe the majority of the registered voters in Vermont would agree with the intent(s) of H.77 and H.227. I encourage any, and all, voters to contact their representatives in Legislature who voted for these bills.
I also encourage legal immigrants to become citizens. That is the process.
Gail Graham
Adamant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.