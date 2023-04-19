Voter suppression as other states have experienced it is not the same here in Vermont. Closing down voting sites, eliminating drop boxes, no mail-in and early voting does result in voter suppression. Barre City and Barre Town have always had only one voting location: Barre Auditorium and, in Barre Town, the elementary school. There is a drop box behind City Hall and two at the Barre Town municipal office. Mail-in is available in both municipalities; call the clerks and they will mail you one. Early voting at both municipal offices is also possible.
But another type of suppression involves inaccurate and sometimes specious information about the vote. For example, assuming taxpayers cannot afford the increase is specious, as opposed to the actual figures. Because school budgets are supported by property tax, it would be more truthful to explain the actual impact. Such as, a 5% increase on a property valued at $100,000 would be $81, and less if eligible for income-sensitivity reimbursement. Rather than stating that an increase reflects a padded budget with too much waste and a surplus, itemize the ways in which it will benefit students, or the potential cuts a lower budget could result in, like closing down after school sports and other clubs, eliminating teaching positions or underfunding federally mandated special education programs.
