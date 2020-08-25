Gov. Phil Scott's concern for voter integrity ignores the fact that in 244 counties across the United States, there are more registered voters than there are people legally eligible to vote. Twenty-nine states have counties with more registered voters than legal residents. And eight states have more registered voters than actual voting-age people.
When the Supreme Court upheld Ohio’s efforts to clean up its own voter rolls in 2018, the majority opinion cited Pew Center statistics: 24 million voter registrations in the United States are either “invalid or significantly inaccurate.” And nearly 3 million people are believed to be registered to vote in more than one state.
These numbers have a shocking implication: It’s very easy to exploit our voting system. During an undercover investigation, New York City detectives made 63 attempts to cast illegal ballots based on flawed voter rolls. They were successful 61 times. Similar investigations in other cities and other states produce the same dismal result.
Michael Bisson
Sterling, Massachusetts
