Trees are the skyscrapers of nature and yet nature has fires that burn some of them down allowing for a new beginning to spring to life.
Cities, with their skyscrapers, are the realm of man. A riot, burning them down, provides the opportunity for a new beginning, as well, but we do not ask ourselves if it is necessary just to accomplish the same result. Why?
Why is it that a person won't burn their vehicle (rapid oxidation) but they will allow their vehicle to rust (slow oxidation) to the point of uselessness?
We throw trash into the environment from those same vehicles 364 days a year and then make the one day a year we spend picking up other people's trash, sound like something to be proud of. Why? Why do we not just stop throwing the trash in the first place?
We do, however, have that "one day a year" that can make a difference.
03 Nov. 2020 is the day we take out the trash - Vote!
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
