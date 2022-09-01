The list of U.S. presidents includes men from excellent to terrible. Our flawed electoral process does not reliably produce good leaders, but it has one great advantage: It gives us a periodic, nonviolent way to get rid of the bad ones. This is hugely important, and it has worked reliably — until now. Trying to reverse an honest election strikes at the heart of our democratic system.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes. It was a clear-cut result but unlike all other presidential losers, he refuses to accept the outcome. Instead, he proclaims loudly, with no evidence, that he won. Why should anyone believe that?

