The list of U.S. presidents includes men from excellent to terrible. Our flawed electoral process does not reliably produce good leaders, but it has one great advantage: It gives us a periodic, nonviolent way to get rid of the bad ones. This is hugely important, and it has worked reliably — until now. Trying to reverse an honest election strikes at the heart of our democratic system.
Donald Trump lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes. It was a clear-cut result but unlike all other presidential losers, he refuses to accept the outcome. Instead, he proclaims loudly, with no evidence, that he won. Why should anyone believe that?
Trump and supporters wanted to keep him president any way they could, including the bloody Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Fortunately, their coup didn’t succeed. Unfortunately, the chief criminals have not yet been brought to justice.
The problem is not just Donald Trump and a few followers promoting his Big Lie. This subversion has support from most Republicans in Congress and in many state governments. Except for a few honest voices, such as Elizabeth Cheney’s, the GOP has become the party — or the cult — of Trump.
It is essential for the future of our country that Trump Republicans be decisively defeated at the polls. We must vote to save our democracy — while we still can.
