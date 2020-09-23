Lindsey Graham, 2016: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination."
Even before Obama had named Merrick Garland in 2016 and, in fact, only hours after Scalia's death was announced, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president to be null and void. He said the next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the next president — to be elected later that year.
Less than one hour after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Fox News is already talking about possible replacements for RBG.
Moscow Mitch and company will fast track Individual-1's Supreme Court nominee, he has already said so. Just like he admitted the predetermined Senate vote on impeachment.
Who thinks the Senate should vote all 500+ bills from the House in place of any consideration of a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election?
The wave in November needs to replace all Republicans at every level of government so we can begin impeachment on hundreds of judges at all levels of the legal system.
In the past 45 days, 41,881 U.S. COVID-19 deaths have occurred, 45 days, people!
Sept. 19 is 45 days to Nov. 3 - VOTE!
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
