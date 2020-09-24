When the final light goes out, only darkness will remain. When the final light goes out, hope will pass with it. When the final light goes out, the evil that lurks in that which is dark will rise up and destroy us.
That is what we are facing as this election approaches. This election is the final light of our democracy for which thousands have died to save. If the evil that is strangling our nation prevails, what will rise up out of the ashes of freedom’s fading light will destroy this marvelous experiment called the United States of America.
There still is time to reignite the light. There still is time for the light to be a beacon of hope for not only ourselves but for the entire world. There still is time for all of us to line up for what is right, moral and righteous.
The time is now for us to vote not only as if our lives depend upon it, but also in order to ensure the light of democracy will continue to glow brightly and prevent the darkness promoted by a demented snake-oil hustler from extinguishing that light. We cannot allow that light to die. We cannot give up on hope. We must vote to save not only our own spirit, but also the spirit of this great nation.
William Gay
Montpelier
