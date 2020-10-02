I was disappointed that The Times Argus chose to publish the AP report on Tuesday's so-called presidential debate ("Anger Erupts in First Debate" Sept. 29).
"Marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations" was not an accurate description of the progress of this event. It implies both speakers were equally responsible for what happened.
Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace both went into the debate assuming there were rules for debate, which there are and which were clearly laid out and agreed to at the beginning. It soon became clear Trump didn't care about them, and intended to bully his way through the night.
How do you deal with a bully? 1. You walk away. Biden did not have that choice. 2. You lie down and cry, "uncle." Biden did not. 3. You fight back. Biden finally did with remarkable self-restraint.
Wallace tried to make nice with Trump, which doesn't work with bullies.
My 3-year-old grandson understands the rules of conversation (you listen, then you speak) better than Trump, which is actually an insult to my grandson.
The Presidential Campaign Committee now has to face the necessity of revamping their rules to deal with someone who has no idea what civil discourse is. If he can't control himself, he will have to be artificially muted by turning off his microphone when it's not his turn.
Trump is not a man. Whomever you want to blame for his stunted personality, the outcome was the monster we now have in the White House.
I'll be voting for the human being.
Francette Cerulli
Worcester
(0) comments
