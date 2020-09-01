A while back, I wrote a letter to the editor stating that Roosevelt’s phrase “we have nothing to fear but fear itself” should be rephrased to “we have nothing to fear but Trump himself.”
After four days of the sick clown circus that should have been a Republican convention but was, truly, a parade of adulation from screaming acolytes in order to warm the heart of their savior, I have come away understanding this crucial presidential election is clearly a choice between fear and hope.
Fear is the best Trump has to offer his mindless minions, those who listen but do not hear. But he is also presenting a fear that is sweeping through the hearts of Americans who know four more years of an unleashed, lawless president will prove to be cataclysmic for our nation.
But there is also hope. Hope that the integrity and past experience in the Oval Office which Biden would bring to America if he is elected will provide the leadership so greatly needed in our time of crisis. Hope that Biden will develop a cabinet of advisors who are truly worthy, capable and understanding of the service they must provide to America. Hope that the criminality with which Trump has surrounded himself will fade away as a new day in America begins.
It comes down to this: Vote for fear or vote for hope. It doesn’t seem to be a hard choice to make.
William Gay
Montpelier
