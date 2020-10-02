In this time of division, our nation needs an alternative dialog to the love and hate binary choice.
The ’60s were all about love. Free love, all you need is love! Well, it seems that hasn't worked out as planned.
2020 is all about hate, division, them and us. Truth be damned, we don't want to hear the truth, mine or yours.
There is another side to this if you just look deep enough.
Love and hate contains the message if you only look for it.
Vote and heal.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
