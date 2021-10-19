Everyday, I read the letters to the editor, and I'm not surprised that the Herald hasn't published anything about the viral chant, "Let's Go Brandon." Of course, if it was President Trump at the receiving end of this worldwide criticism and humiliation, many of the Herald's liberal readers would deluge the opinion page in resounding support and multiple letters would be published. There is a reason why the song, "Let's Go Brandon," is No. 1 on iTunes. Joe deserves all of it and more.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
Editor's note: The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" is referring to a viral video of NASCAR racer Brandon Brown. In the video, the crowd behind him is chanting "f*** Joe Biden," however, an NBC reporter claims the chant is "Let's Go Brandon."
