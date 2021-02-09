Running for public office is civic-minded and neighborly. Putting yourself out there is a difficult thing. I am grateful for all who do this. However, motive is everything. Are you doing so to help your community manage itself? Are you running to improve conditions for all your neighbors? Or are you throwing your hat in the ring to gain a public platform for spewing vitriolic missives at all those you disagree with?
As a Barre City’s Ward 2 resident, I recognize a revenge candidacy when I see one. After seeking information about City Council candidates in my ward, it’s clear which kind of energy each would bring. One is running against a symbol of inclusion and equity and the other to including more civic engagement and increased volunteer committees involving more citizens in community decision-making. One is publicizing disrespect for our democratic process on his facebook page and the other is figuring out how to tackle our deteriorating sidewalks, roads and pavement marking. One has never demonstrated interest in municipal government and the other has served on the Council, Aldrich Library Board of Directors and the Oversight Committee.
This is probably happening all over the state, so beware people, candidates are sanitizing their fb pages, being very careful about grooming their “look” and hiding their true reasons for seeking public office. Vet candidates thoroughly and thanks to those who represent my values well: compassion for others, trust in our democracy, truth, facts and science, and honesty about who you are.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.