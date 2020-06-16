My family has lived in America since 1671, and in my beloved state of Vermont since 1761.
My great grandfather, Stephen Thurber, of Burke, fought for the Union (the United States) in the Civil War, and fortunately returned home. Five thousand of his fellow Vermonters were not so lucky, and most likely, four to five times as many returned without limbs, with lifetime wounds and with PTSD — or a combination thereof.
Vermont has historically welcomed people of color and tried to make them feel at home, though a relatively smaller percentage than elsewhere have chosen to come, likely due to our smaller industrial base and challenging climate.
I would like to state, here and now, that Black Lives Matter, as evidenced by the five thousand who died, and the tens of thousands who went, returning as Union — United States — veterans.
I would also like to say, very directly, if you, as a native, or even settled, Vermonter, choose to display a Confederate flag or other symbol, you choose to dishonor the sacrifice made by our forbear veterans, and do not truly believe in our United States of America.
William Thurber
St. Albans
