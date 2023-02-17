After 50 years of a career in both private and public higher education in Vermont, I find it especially painful to watch as Vermont State University continues to ignore the demographics so clearly predicted by the former VSC provost, Jeb Spaulding. Jeb placed his career on the line to speak the truth about the demographics of high school graduates. 

Instead of closing campuses which are draining the coffers of our tax dollars, the VSC board has chosen to chip away at the problem, prolonging the pain of the current and future generations of students.

