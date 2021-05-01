MONTPELIER — The Summit on the Future of Vermont on May 26-27 will bring Vermonters together virtually to consider “The Vermont Proposition” – a set of bold and transformational ideas for the state’s economy, environment and people by mid-century. The summit is produced by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
For 30 years this nonprofit and non-partisan organization has supported progress in issues ranging from wood products to downtown revitalization, rural energy development, the digital economy, and Vermont’s working landscape.
Gathered with ideas from more than 3,000 Vermonters, the draft Proposition examines potential steps to take in the next few years in order to have a prosperous and sustainable Vermont over the next 30. This Summit will be highly interactive and include speakers and breakout discussion groups on topics such as Ensuring Quality Affordable Childcare, Advancing Vermont’s Climate Economy, Combating Racism, Protecting the Working Landscape, and Reducing Poverty by Building Opportunity.
“Almost universally, we’ve heard from Vermonters that we can’t just go back to normal as we rebound from the COVID crisis,” says VCRD Executive Director Paul Costello. “It’s time to look at how the challenges we face and the opportunities ahead overlap, and where our collective action can have the most profound impacts going forward. The Summit provides the framework for Vermonters to set unifying goals and commit to a renewal of this place we love.”
Summit sessions will run from 1-5pm each day and everyone is invited to participate. One of the unique features of the online platform will allow individuals to choose topics they are most interested in and join small moderated groups to discuss it in depth.
Registration is now open. Visit futureofvermont.org/summit for the agenda, list of panel topics, and to register. Contact VCRD at info@vtrural.org for more information.
