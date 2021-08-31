This letter is in response to Mr. Shank's commentary titled White supremacy in the Aug. 28-30 Rutland Herald.
Mr. Shank, you tried living in Brandon until you felt there was no way you were going to make this town fit your personal model of a perfect town for you. You eventually pulled the plug and moved to Montpellier. Now, you're attacking Vermont as a whole and labeling it a racist, dangerous place to reside and I quote you from a prior commentary that Vermont is the Wild West still.
Prior to moving here to our great state, you had to do some research on our laws and way of life. I say this to you: our state is, and will continue to be, a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Maybe you should have done a better job of research prior to trying to make Vermont your home.
I, myself, as a 22-year military veteran, have lived in many states and countries and will never consider leaving this wonderful state.
Scott LaDuc
Sudbury
