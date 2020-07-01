Regarding "The wrong approach," by Wilda White, last summer, five years after Eric Garner was killed by Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who kept Garner in a chokehold despite his cries for his life, the National Academy of Sciences released a study of police-involved deaths showing Black men and boys run a 1-in-1,000 chance of being killed by the police, concluding, "For young men of color, police use of force is among the leading causes of death."
According to the study, Black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely than White men and boys to die in an encounter with the police. No state in the union is immune to the structural racism underlying these statistics. If the state of Vermont were serious about enacting meaningful police reform to protect the lives of its Black citizens from unnecessary and excessive use of police force, lawmakers would be wise to listen to and heed Ms. White's counsel.
By strengthening legislation proposed in S.119 and S.219, the people of Vermont could make a difference by insisting lawmakers close the loophole California left open when it removed the "last resort" definition from their deadly force law. We live in a climate in which the limits of police power must be clearly spelled out and enforced if we expect to stem the needless harm and loss of life visited upon Black people. Last week, the New York City Council banned chokeholds and increased transparency of police surveillance. Vermont can, too.
Elise Ficarra
San Francisco, California
