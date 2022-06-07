We, the four Vermont state recognized Abenaki tribes, stand together in affirmation of our own shared, lived experience here in the Northeast, which is necessarily different from that of our relatives in other places, and which has been acknowledged by the State of Vermont.
The distinct historical and contemporary realities within the southern reaches of Ndakinna, our homelands — under the influence of British and French colonial, federal and state governments — have brought us to where we are today. Through common experiences of colonization, marginalization and displacement, our citizens are now found within what is now called New England and points beyond.
We are appreciative of the public process of change that is underway, to raise awareness, remove imposed divisions, and restore balance in these homelands. We wish to work together for healing and understanding among all our relations and all those who are here now.
We look forward to opportunities for dialogue and collaboration — a responsibility incumbent upon us all — in these increasingly challenging times. Traditional teachings make it clear that we owe this to each other, our children, and to the Earth, our Mother.
Chief Richard Menard, Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi
Co-Chief Shirly Hook, Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation
Chief Donald Stevens, Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation
Chief Roger Longtoe Sheehan, Elnu Abenaki Tribe
