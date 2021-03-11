I am writing on behalf of the Berlin Conservation Commission. We want to assure all Berlin residents and other users of town lands, that we are committed to following guidelines as we review the proposal to allow a VAST trail through the town forest. Our intent is to move forward with the process as unanimously agreed to at the Select Board meeting on Feb. 1. That process tasks the commission with considering all aspects of the proposal with a report due by June 1.
The conservation commission has a legal responsibility to administer town lands and to advise the Select Board on matters relating to those uses. The land under consideration on Irish Hill was purchased using grants and other donations. The conservation easements are held by the Vermont Land Trust. These easements, which were accepted by the town Select Board in 2008, prohibits motorized use of the land unless it is found to have less than a minimal impact on other nonmotorized uses and on the natural communities, water quality and ecological footprint of the property.
The commission has begun the process of reviewing the proposed route. A steering committee has been formed composed of residents representing diverse interests, including snowmachine use, hiking, hunting, mountain biking, snowshoeing and skiing. The members of this committee will offer various perspectives as the commission works towards identifying and resolving potential conflicts.
Review of all impacts and how they relate to Berlin citizens and the Irish Hill ecosystem, is our task. The outcome will be the result of a thorough study, informed by all uses of the land. Please feel free to contact the conservation commission with your thoughts. Email berlinvtconservation@gmail.com
Phil Gentile
Berlin Conservation
Commission Chairman
