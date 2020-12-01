In response to the reader who asked “Are sports really that important to people?” — Yes. Sports develop character, identity, team mentality and drive. Sports replace tension and anxiety with endorphins and empowerment. Sports teach resilience from defeat and the thrill of challenging and training for success and competition. Essentially, athletes are primed for workplace skills and leadership potential. I value sports and athleticism vigorously.
My heart goes out to every athlete whose game has paused and recognize that sports has contributed to their ability to endure and persevere through these times.
Donna Curtin
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.