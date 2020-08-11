COVID-19 - and Trump said:
10 Feb 2020 "... as the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April."
26 Feb 2020 "When you have 15 people and the 15 within a couple of days it's going to be down to close to zero."
27 Feb 2020 "It's going to disappear one day, it's like a miracle it will disappear."
06 Mar 2020 "... be calm, it will go away."
10 Mar 2020 "It will go away. Just stay calm, it will go away."
30 Mar 2020 "It will go away. You know it, you know it is going away and it will go away. And we are going to have a great victory."
31 Mar 2020 "It will go away, hopefully at the end of the month and if not hopefully it will be soon after that."
07 Apr 2020 12,837 dead
28 Apr 2020 "I think what happens is it's going to go away, this is going to go away." 59,266 dead
... and on and on and on ...
19 Jul 2020 “I’ll be right eventually. It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.” 143,289 dead
04 Aug 2020 1,380 deaths in one day.
05 Aug 2020 “This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away,” Trump said Wednesday morning in a telephone interview with Fox News. He said the U.S. is in “very good shape” 161,601 dead.
V O T E - Voice Of The Electorate: It is the mantra for us all.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
