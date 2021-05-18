As a fully vaccinated individual for the COVID virus, I can only say I am overjoyed the CDC has lifted the mask restrictions for myself and others who have been vaccinated. But my feelings of relief are somewhat clouded by the anxiety I will experience when I pass by others while not wearing a mask.
Should I get a tattoo on my forehead that reads “I’ve been vaccinated?” Or do I sew a scarlet “V” on every shirt I wear?
Both seem a bit much, but what can I do to reduce not only my anxiety, but also that of others with whom I am around?
I think what I will do is use my hand flashing a “V” with my first two fingers. The “V,” of course, will represent ‘vaccinated.’
But won’t others who have avoided, for whatever reason, being vaccinated, present the “V” also? Probably not since those who choose not to be vaccinated tend to be at the far right of the political spectrum and will associate the “V” sign as the ancient hippie expression for peace.
So, I’m OK now. My anxiety will be greatly reduced with every “V” I signal in a peaceful way to show that I have been vaccinated.
William Gay
Montpelier
