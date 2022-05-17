Gwendolyn Hallsmith’s “Tribal Territorialism at UVM” grossly mischaracterizes the Vermont Eugenics Survey, the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ denial of “Missisquoi Abenaki” petition for Federal Acknowledgment as an Indian tribe, and the recent “Beyond Borders” event at the University of Vermont.
The Vermont Eugenics Survey, the local manifestation of a shameful moment in national history, and the state of Vermont did not “target” Indigenous people for sterilization. This myth is not in keeping with Nancy Gallagher’s study of eugenics in Vermont nor any documentary evidence.
The question of documentary evidence is important as Ms. Hallsmith asserts a lack of evidence resulting from Vermont’s eugenics policies led to the BIA’s denial of the “Missisquoi Abenaki” federal recognition petition. However, it was not a lack of evidence that led to this result. The BIA (like Vermont’s Attorney General) identified overwhelming evidence that the petitioner’s ancestors were French-Canadians and other settlers who moved into the area throughout the 1800s.
Except for two families unrelated to the rest of the “Missisquoi” members, notably this includes the descendants of Simon Obomsawin well-known for decades spent at Thompson’s Point, Charlotte. At “Beyond Borders,” the history of Simon Obomsawin’s family was indeed referenced, as one of numerous examples of Abenaki continuity in the Champlain Valley. None of these examples, however, supports the claims of the four “tribes” recognized by the state of Vermont.
UVM provided an educational opportunity to its students, faculty and the general public by asking the Odanak First Nation to speak on campus. If efforts to come to terms with genocide and settler colonialism are to be successful, we’ll need many more such opportunities in the future.
Christopher Roy
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.