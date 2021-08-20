If I recall correctly, years ago, there was some sort of effort by the City of Montpelier to look into other potential uses, as well as request proposals from those who might be interested in doing something along those lines (other potential uses) and make proposals to the city concerning the Rec Center. That did not pan out.
Given the earnest and passionate discussion concerning homelessness and related matters during the recent City Council meeting, I would urge the City Council strongly consider offering the Rec Center Building and property located on Barre Street for the total cost of $1 to those organizations working on housing and homelessness and their partners, to create a combination of temporary shelter, transitional housing that would include a community room and so on, as well as having units available for permanent housing.
Doing something meaningful along these lines could potentially help address some of the dire unmet needs of those living unhoused within our community because it is obvious that the Good Samaritan Haven Hub project based in Berlin, as well as the Barre Town property, will not be enough to meet the needs that already exist, as well as what is coming down the road, particularly with evictions of those currently housed in the area.
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier
