This is a letter about the U.S. Postal Service. In the past month, my husband and I did not receive invoices we should have received and therefore, were asked to pay late fees. (In general, we always pay on time, so we were dismayed about this.) When I mentioned this to a group of six friends from the Plainfield-Barre area, they each had much more harrowing stories to tell about important personal mail not delivered or found to be in Ann Arbor when it should have been in California.
I was really upset by these stories. They showed how much this humble but noble, valiant, reliable, government service has deteriorated.
I understand that Mr. Louis DeJoy, who takes joy in dismantling our postal service, cannot be easily fired. A postal board of governors must do it, and the current one is heavy with Republican supporters.
However, we can each make something of a fuss about this to our elected representatives and that could have some effect. So, I have recently written to Vermont’s three congressional delegates. I hope they make a fuss. I want to urge everyone who has had a recent, unprecedented bad experience with the mail service to do the same.
Michele Clark
Plainfield
