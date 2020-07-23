Our sacred, democratic republic has become a banana republic under the Trump administration:
— The illegal use of federal agents by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security to kidnap protesters exercising their First Amendment rights in Portland, Oregon, by unidentified agents in unmarked vans on the streets of Portland is how dictators in banana republics operate.
— The commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence by Trump is how dictators reward those loyal to the regime.
— The collapse of a fair judicial system under Attorney General Barr and the packing of our federal courts with right-wing conservatives by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, is the first step authoritarian regimes take to ensure their continued hold on power.
— The expansion of the cult of authoritarian leadership based on demagoguery, lies, creating discord through continued use of social division buzzwords, repeated use of “fake news” to discredit opposition press: all this is how dictators in banana republics operate.
Robert Hawk
East Hardwick
