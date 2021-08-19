Since I visited Haiti for many years and feel a deep connection to this country, I am being asked by many people how to support earthquake relief efforts.
There is an urgent and desperate need, but before making a donation, beware of scams and organizations that falsely claim to provide immediate aid to Haitians struggling to survive. Instead, choose a nonprofit organization like Grassroots International that has for 26 years successfully collaborated with Haitian partners who are in a key position to both provide relief and rebuild. One hundred percent of contributions to Grassroots International support community-led groups.
To make a donation, go to grassrootsonline.org/haiti or send a check to Grassroots International, 79 Boylston St. #4, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Irina Markova
Montpelier
