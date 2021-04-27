In light of National Story Day April 27, I feel it is extremely important to highlight and enhance the stories of historically silenced and suppressed Indigenous people of Vermont.
Colonization has consequences, and their stories are often overlooked and not shown the respect they deserve. Last month, Jim Sabataso and the Rutland Herald published “Vt. schools embrace land acknowledgments” (March 26), which shined a light on efforts being made by institutions, like Middlebury College and Rutland High School, to include land acknowledgments in their public ceremonies and electronic documents.
While I think this action is a step in the right direction, I believe it is imperative that the Indigenous people of Vermont be given more rights to freely pursue their traditional cultural practices.
In January of 2021, H.136 was introduced and includes provisions relating to enhanced Abenaki trapping licenses. If passed, it would grant free permanent trapping licenses to members of the Abenaki. This type of legislation is incredibly important because it connects to the bigger picture of Indigenous rights the Abenaki should already have been afforded.
All Indigenous people of Vermont deserve, and have a right to, cultural and religious freedom. H.136 is but one avenue for enhancing culture and improving the treatment and livelihood of the Abenaki. While there have been no new updates on this bill, now is the time to contact your representatives and tell them to vote in support of H.136.
Paige Karl
Chester
