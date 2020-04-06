As you can see in your obituary section, many in our communities are experiencing death of their beloved family members. As the saying goes, "Life goes on," so does "death go on."
The people who pick up the bodies, clean them and prepare them for either an intact burial, green burial or cremation, and are facing real physical risks as well as doctors, nurses and aides. But we don't think about them. And imagine how difficult to comfort families not being able to have a funeral for that needed "closure" shortly after the death happens. We must not forget this valuable service our funeral homes give, many are serving generations of the same families.
In closing, I will just add a line from letters of appreciation I just sent to Guare and Sons and Hooker and Whitcomb funeral homes: "You are the unsung heroes because death does not go on hold for all the others passing from causes other than by the virus."
Susan Walbridge
Montpelier
