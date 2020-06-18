Black Lives Matter. Police Lives Matter. Our own liberty and justice matters, too.
Our nation aspires to liberty and justice for all; it comes with a price. It needs muscle to uphold. Dismantling the police is a rally cry that should make everyone take note of who wants to strip us of our freedoms.
Vermonters should toot our horns.
Do you know that 247wallst.com, portrays Vermont with; Percent black residents, 0.9% (third lowest); Black homeownership rate, 24.6% (ninth lowest); Black incarceration rate, 2,214 per 100,000 (19th lowest).
Vermont is the only state with a larger share of black adults who have graduated from college than white adults; 37% have a bachelor of arts degree or better — more than any state — higher than the 35.1% of white’s with degrees.
The difference in incomes between white and black residents is the smallest in the country. In Vermont, black families earn $50,933 annually, the third most of any state, just $4,000 less than the state's typical white household. Nationally, the income gap is roughly $24,000.
Since we allow incarcerated citizens to vote, Vermont has no legally disenfranchised black Americans; nationwide, one in every 13 blacks are disenfranchised.
Black Lives Matter, though there's not a lot of need to fund inquiries into injustices here in Vermont. Perhaps Vermont should channel some BLM funding to promote awareness of our ethnic diversity and give honor to civic leaders of all races who have sought to promote "Freedom & Unity."
Thank you, Vermont police and sheriffs, for being our front lines for COVID-19, for monitoring peaceful BLM rallies, and for many years of protecting our freedom. May you know our united support and gratitude.
Martha Hafner
Randolph Center
