The unhousing — eviction — of people in the motel voucher program is continuing as planned by the governor and Legislature. Approximately 760 households are being evicted this month. Some of the 1,100 households scheduled to be booted out on July 1 have apparently been given a temporary reprieve.

I cannot believe the insensitivity and ignorance of the governor and the Legislature. The Secretary of the Agency of Human Services cavalierly said the residents being evicted would “self-resolve” their situations.